Residents in Cheltenham were attacked with an incapacitant spray when their home was being burgled during the night.

Police were called to Pilgrove Way in Springbank during the early hours of 16 July after it was reported that two unknown men had forced entry to a property before spraying the occupants in the face and body with what is believed to have been an incapacitant spray.

The spray - which is used by police as a restraint method - can temporarily incapacitate someone without wounding or killing them.

The offenders then made off with a black leather handbag which has a gold buckle opening.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted enquiries into the incident and identified two men they believed were involved.

Two men, aged 27 and 45, have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

They were arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and aggravated dwelling burglary before being bailed until September pending further enquiries.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Brittain said: "I am extremely grateful for the local residents who have submitted Ring doorbell footage or made contact with us following our appeal for information on this concerning incident.

"An investigation is still ongoing while we work to gather as much evidence as possible. Anyone who hasn't yet checked their cameras for the early hours of 16 July is asked to do this as soon as possible."

You can fill in this online form to share information with the police, quoting incident 67 of 16 July. You can also report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers.