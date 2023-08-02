An urgent appeal has been made to find a teenager from Chippenham.

Nikita Quidington has been missing since 1pm on 1 August. Wiltshire Police say they are “extremely concerned about her welfare”.

A statement from the force said they are “urgently appealing for information” as to where she might be.

She is described as a white female, 5ft in height, of slim build with purple hair worn below the shoulder.

Nikita was last seen in Chippenham High Street wearing a black hoody, black leggings and hi top trainers.

If anyone has any information please call us on 101 quoting reference number 54230080859.