Two sisters who were killed in a crash on the A361 Frome Bypass have been named.

Madison, 21, and Liberty North, 17, died after the crash which happened on 25 July at around 10.30pm.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts remain with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and they are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam, doorbell, mobile or CCTV footage.

"They are especially keen to speak with the driver of a white VW who was in the vicinity at the time of the collision.

"If you can help, or have any more information, please quote reference 5223178752."