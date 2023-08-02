Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after being assaulted in a large-scale disorder in Teignmouth.

Officers were called at 7.45pm on 21 July to reports of a fight involving a large group of youths in Lower Brimley Road, Teignmouth.

Two 15-year-old boys were assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. One of the boys gained a serious head injury.

Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. They have been released on bail until 5 October pending further enquiries.

The incident was witnessed by a large group of people and officers are asking for anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

Please contact police online or call 101, quoting crime reference 50230202011.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555111.