Three women have been flashed at while walking around lakes in North Somerset.

Extra police patrols are now being carried out following the incidents at Backwell Lake and lakes near the River Kenn in Chelvey.

The most recent incident happened at Backwell Lake at around 3.20pm on 1 August. Avon and Somerset Police say officers attended but the man had left the scene.

A few days before, on 27 July, a woman told police a man exposed himself at her as she walked around the lake at 8.30pm. She reported it to police once she returned home.

She described the man as white, about 5ft 10ins, with brown hair and facial hair, and approximately aged between 25 and 30. He was wearing shorts at the time of the incident and had a black pushbike.

It comes after a similar incident was reported at lakes in Chelvey, near the River Kenn, on 22 May. The informant said a man had indecently exposed himself.

Police are patrolling the area Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Sergeant Lee Kerslake, of the Nailsea Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are carrying out regular high-visibility patrols to try to identify the man responsible and provide reassurance. If anyone has concerns then please stop those officers on patrol and they will be happy to help.

“While the woman was not physically harmed by last week’s incident, understandably it left her upset and we will make sure she has access to support services.”

He said it is "unclear" if the May incident is connected to the two in recent days, adding: "We are keeping an open mind given the two sites are not too far apart.

"For that reason we’d urge anyone who has experienced any similar incidents in the past to please make sure they report it to police so we have a comprehensive understanding as it could significantly help us identify the offender.

"You can report information to the neighbourhood team online or on 101, quoting reference number 5223180704. Alternatively, Crimestoppers will take reports anonymously via its website or on 0800 555111.

"If you witness a crime in progress, please call 999."