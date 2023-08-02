A couple of men from Coleford in Gloucester have been charged with violent disorder following the death of a man in Forest of Dean.

Emergency services were called to Oakfields at around 12.30am on 14 June to reports of a stabbing.

Luke Wasley died at the scene. Another man suffered stab wounds and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

At the time, Neil Anthony Woodley, 49, was charged with Luke's murder. Woodley, of Blakes Way, Coleford was also charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Now two more people have been charged with violent disorder.

Jack Edmunds, aged 20, and of Buchanan Avenue, Coleford, and Curt Aston, aged 22, and of Sunnybank, Coleford, have both been charged with causing violent disorder.

They have been released on bail and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 September.