Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a Swindon stabbing earlier this year.

On 22 March, a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in an assault in Stubsmead, Eldene.

At the time, 45-year-old Paul Newman, of Sackville Close in Swindon, was charged in connection with the incident.

In a hearing at Swindon Crown Court on 11 July, Newman pleaded guilty to affray. He is due to be sentenced on 29 August.

Now a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Swindon, have been charged.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a bladed article.

The 15-year-old has been remanded in secure accommodation and the 17-year-old has been released on bail. They are due to appear in court at a later date.