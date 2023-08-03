Two people were rescued by the coastguard after their car left a causeway and became submerged by the incoming tide.

The pair were travelling across Aveton Gifford tidal road near Bigbury, in Devon, when they got into difficulty.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bigbury and Kingsbridge were called out to help them and they used a raft and some wading to make the rescue.

The tidal road has several large pot holes and some subsidence Credit: Bigbury Coastguard

The Bigbury Coastguard said on Facebook that - remarkably - its team had practiced their wading skills the night before at the same location.

The coastguard said "the two people were safely returned to the main carpark with damp clothes and bruised prides".

It added: "The tidal road has several large pot holes and some subsidence, one wheel off the edge and you won't be coming out, please take care and respect that the road is tidal.

"In case of coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the coastguard."