The family of a 39-year-old man who died in a motorbike crash on his way to work have described him as a "generous" and "kind" man,

Will Frost, from Roche, was died at the scene following a crash near St Austell at around 7.45am on 1 August.

The incident happened on the B3274 between Roche and Stenalees and involved Mr Frost's motorbike and a tipper lorry. The lorry driver was not injured.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Frost's family said: “Will, son of Ruth and Malcolm, brother to Ryan and myself, partner to Lucy and brother-in-law to Melanie and Lauren, was tragically taken from us whilst riding his motorbike on his way to work.

“As you all know, William James Frost was a larger-than-life, generous, kind character, and left an impression on everyone he met. He lived to the max and would do anything for anyone at any time.

“He has so many things planned in his life. He will be terribly missed by all his family, especially nieces and nephew Sarah, Charlie, Megan, Emily, Lerryn and ‘Ollie the Collie’.

“This message will probably come as a shock to everyone and as I’m sure you can imagine; we are all currently trying to process what has happened and trying to come to terms with it ourselves.

“We will publish further details and arrangements in due course.

“Rest in peace little brother, until we meet again, your family x.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 131 of 01/08/23.t