Four vehicles had to be pulled to safety by lifeguards after getting stuck in the sand on Towan Beach in Newquay.

The black cars were pictured parked in formation on Wednesday 2 August with onlookers watching as lifeguards worked to get the motors out.

It comes a week after another car was stranded on the same beach, with the driver having mistaken the beach for a free place to park.

One witness, Steven O'Brien, from Barnsley, said: "I was walking down to the beach with my partner, two kids and my mum and saw this convoy of cars driving down the cobbled ramp to the beach thinking, 'what are they doing?'

"I even said to someone, 'I didn't know cars were allowed onto the beach'.

"Then the lifeguards in the hut got on the speakers saying, 'please leave the beach, you're not allowed to drive onto the beach this isn't a car park."

It is not the first time a car has got stuck on the beach. Credit: BPM Media

Another witness, Kevin Harmer added: "They got pushed onto hard sand and took a fast run-up.

"The promenade was full of people cheering and clapping. (It took) about an hour for the lifeguards to sort it out.

"As the last one arrived lifeguards made an announcement that no vehicles are allowed on the beach. We see it most days but normally someone stops them just before the beach and turns them around."