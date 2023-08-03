Grandma puts £4.5m Cornwall mansion up for sale three months after huge win
The winner of a £4.5m home in Cornwall could soon be cashing in after putting the property up for sale.
June Smith, from Essex, won the Omaze Million Pound House Draw and landed the six-bedroom three-storey house overlooking the Fowey Estuary.
The 74-year-old received £100,000 in cash to help her settle in to the mortgage-free mansion, named Pieds Dans L Eau.
But now, just three months after winning the dream home, June has listed the house for sale and it has turned up on property website, Rightmove.
June said: “Winning this house has been an incredible experience, I still can’t believe it all actually happened to me, it still feels so surreal.
“I wanted to enjoy at least one family holiday here before I put it on the market. We all came and stayed together and absolutely love the house and Cornwall - and my six grandchildren have certainly made the most of it!
"The house is just wonderful and it’s been a magical holiday that we’ll remember forever.
“I knew winning this house would be life changing for all my family, and that’s why I’ve decided to sell now, as I want to use the money to help all my children and grandchildren with the next chapter in their lives.
"The money is going to make such a huge difference to all of us.”
As well as making June a multi-millionaire, the prize draw also raised more than £2million for end-of-life charity Marie Curie.
June had previously lived in her two-bedroom detached house in Essex for the past 17 years. She worked as a bookkeeper before she retired to have children.
She described the moment she found out she was the lucky winner: "I was just settling in for a standard Friday night in front of the tele - then the next thing I knew I’d won a mansion, I couldn’t believe it.
"The first thing I did was call my children, the second was to open a bottle of red", she added.