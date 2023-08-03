The winner of a £4.5m home in Cornwall could soon be cashing in after putting the property up for sale.

June Smith, from Essex, won the Omaze Million Pound House Draw and landed the six-bedroom three-storey house overlooking the Fowey Estuary.

The 74-year-old received £100,000 in cash to help her settle in to the mortgage-free mansion, named Pieds Dans L Eau.

But now, just three months after winning the dream home, June has listed the house for sale and it has turned up on property website, Rightmove.

June has three children, Katherine, Wesley and Rory plus six grandchildren. Credit: Omaze

June said: “Winning this house has been an incredible experience, I still can’t believe it all actually happened to me, it still feels so surreal.

“I wanted to enjoy at least one family holiday here before I put it on the market. We all came and stayed together and absolutely love the house and Cornwall - and my six grandchildren have certainly made the most of it!

"The house is just wonderful and it’s been a magical holiday that we’ll remember forever.

“I knew winning this house would be life changing for all my family, and that’s why I’ve decided to sell now, as I want to use the money to help all my children and grandchildren with the next chapter in their lives.

"The money is going to make such a huge difference to all of us.”

As well as making June a multi-millionaire, the prize draw also raised more than £2million for end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

June had previously lived in her two-bedroom detached house in Essex for the past 17 years. She worked as a bookkeeper before she retired to have children.

She described the moment she found out she was the lucky winner: "I was just settling in for a standard Friday night in front of the tele - then the next thing I knew I’d won a mansion, I couldn’t believe it.

"The first thing I did was call my children, the second was to open a bottle of red", she added.