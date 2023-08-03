A multi-million-pound investment has been announced to better support victims of rape and sexual violence in the South West.

The Ministry of Justice said today (Thursday 3 August) that £3.5 million will be spent on improving specialist services to support those in need.

The money, from The Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund (RASASF) forms part of a commitment to quadruple government funding for victims by 2025.

Projects across the West Country that will be funded for the next two years include:

Operation Emotion

MoMENtum

Survivors Alliance North Devon

Devon Rape Crisis & Sexual Abuse Services

The Women’s Centre Cornwall

The Olive Project

The Green House

Kinergy

Safe Link

STARS Dorset

Revival Wiltshire

Gloucestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre

Green House, Bristol, which focuses on child and family support.

New figures show the Government has achieved its third and final ambition in its landmark End-to-End Rape Review 18 months ahead of target - restoring Crown Prosecution Service charges to 2016 levels.

In response to the announcement, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk KC, said: “I am pleased that all three 2021 Rape Review ambitions have been met so far ahead of schedule.

"There is more work to do, but this milestone demonstrates real progress in strengthening justice for victims of these appalling crimes.

“This continued funding means we can continue our work to ensure victims of sexual abuse across the South West receive the support that is so vital to recovery.”

Claire Bloor, CEO of the Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support, which bid for its share of the money added: “SARSAS in partnership with The Green House, Kinergy and Safelink, are specialists in delivering expert support to victims/survivors grounded in and led by the experience of people with lived experience.

"We are thrilled to have secured funding via the MOJ’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund.

"These vital funds will allow our partnership to thrive, funding us to deliver trauma-informed, inclusive, and accessible services for survivors of all ages and genders across the region.

"Our services listen, believe and support, providing safe environments that prevent re-traumatisation where victims-survivors can safely disclose, explore, and understand their experience, enabling them to recover and progress in their lives.”

CPS data published today shows charges for adult rape cases increased to 567 in the latest quarter, (January – March 2023).

In July, all 43 police forces across England and Wales, and all rape prosecutors across the country, began implementing a new approach to dealing with rape and other serious sexual offences.

This ensures that forces conduct thorough investigations, putting the focus on the suspect, and respecting the rights and needs of victims.

This new approach is based on academic evidence and aims to help police forces and prosecutors transform their response to rape and serious sexual offences.

The Rape Review progress report published last month shows improvements have been made in response to rape across every stage of the criminal justice system.

Data suggest more and more victims are reporting crimes to the police – which may represent an increase in victim confidence.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said: “Rape is an abhorrent crime and this government has not shied away from the fact that victims of sexual violence have been failed by the criminal justice system.

“I have been clear that we must transform the way these investigations are handled, to make sure that all victims have the best support possible throughout the entire process."