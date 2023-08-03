People have been seen weeing in the street due to public toilets closing in Gloucestershire.

The public toilets in Cinderford were closed in December last year due to ongoing vandalism according to Forest of Dean District Council leaders.

The toilets in nearby village Mitcheldean have also been closed.

Civic chiefs unanimously backed calls by Councillor Shaun Stammers on 2 August to refurbish, improve security and reopen the Cinderford and Mitcheldean public toilets within the next 12 months.

Vandalism at the Cinderford toilets Credit: Forest of Dean District Council

Councillor Mark Turner said the toilets were closed in December 2022 and nobody knew about it until residents started complaining.

He said: “There was 100% no consultation with Cinderford Town Council, not a thing. We’ve got people going to the toilet in the street in Cinderford.

“Only the other week the clerk of Cinderford Town Council and the manager up there caught someone weeing in a bucket and then going around the back of the offices to tip it away. There’s people peeing in bus shelters. It’s disgusting.”

Cllr Turner suggested the toilets are closed at 5pm to avoid damage due to anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Harry Ives asked why the toilets were closed and what it would cost to reopen them. Finance cabinet member Andy Moore said he didn’t have a direct answer for him.

Cllr Moore said: “There’s some conflicting proposals existing and we are still trying to understand the financial options.

“I have just heard recently the running cost of a toilet like Cinderford’s is likely to be £15,380 a year. Now, within that, only £3,000 of that is supposed to be for repairs. I’m assuming that figure does not include sorting vandalism.

“We don’t want to throw good money after bad. We need a coming together of interested parties to look at what the best solution may be.”

The council voted unanimously to pass the motion to look at reopening the toilets.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, local democracy reporter