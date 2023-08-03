Police officer in court accused of coercive control and strangling woman

A serving Bristol police officer has denied coercive and controlling behaviour and intentionally suffocating a woman.

PC Mitchell Curtis, 33, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 August.

During the short hearing, he denied two charges of coercive and controlling behaviour alleged to have happened against a woman in the South Gloucestershire area between February 2021 and October 2022.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer also denied charges damaging the same woman's car in April 2022 and intentionally suffocating her in July 2022.

PC Mitchell Curtis (right) leaves Bristol Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA

Curtis, of Charnhill Drive in Bristol, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and enter his not guilty pleas during the hearing.

District Judge Lynne Matthews committed the case to Gloucester Crown Court and told Curtis he would next appear on 7 September.

Curtis, who was based in Bristol, was suspended from duty in October 2022 after a complaint was made to police.