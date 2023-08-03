People in Plymouth have been promised a "comprehensive consultation" on the new look of Armada Way, following the controversial tree-felling earlier this year.

A total of 110 trees were cut down under the cover of darkness in March as part of a major redevelopment programme.

It caused widespread outrage and led to the resignation of Conservative council leader Richard Bingley.

Many trees were felled after Council leader Richard Bingley signed an overnight executive order, before a late injunction stopped the work.

A judicial review brought by protesters into whether the authority acted legally when it ordered the destruction of the trees was upheld in the High Court.

A judicial review into the authority's decision to fell the trees, called for by campaigners, will take place later in the year.

Councillor Tudor Evans (Lab, Ham), the leader of Plymouth City Council, says a new scheme, including more trees than were there before, will be presented to the public later this month or in early September.

The new Labour administration, which was voted in at the May local elections, vowed to tidy up the mess.

A sign has now been erected in the city centre by the council saying it wants to “reinvigorate and renew the city centre”.

Contractors began cutting down the trees in the city centre during the night. Credit: Michelle Lane

Felled trees stumps have been removed, temporary surfaces put down and temporary fencing has been pulled back to create more space.

The council will remove the remaining felled trees when possible, once the bird-nesting season ends.

Cllr Evans said the design of the new scheme would be shaped by feedback from the public and stakeholders.

The stump of a tree which has been chopped down in Armada Way. Credit: BPM Media

“The consultation will be a significant improvement to the last one,” he said.

“We are currently finalising the consultation process as we want to be as comprehensive as we can.

“Obviously whatever we do in Armada Way is not going to be the same as it was before but when we stood in the election we promised we would have more trees there than we had before – there will be a green canopy again in Armada Way.”

Credit: Alison Stephenson, Local Democracy Reporting Service