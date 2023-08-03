A second woman has died following calls to a property in Wiltshire.

On 31 July Wiltshire Police were called to a house in White Street, Market Lavington, following a report concerning the welfare of a woman in her 90s.

The woman was dead at the scene.

A second woman also lived at the property, but was not related to the deceased.

The woman, in her 50s, has now also died in hospital due to a medical condition.

A statement from Detective Sergeant Sam Hopkinson from Wiltshire Police said: “Both deaths are currently being treated as unexplained but there is no third-party involvement and we are not looking for anyone else.

“We are awaiting the results of the post-mortem of the woman in her 90s. A file for the woman in her 90s will now be prepared for the coroner.”