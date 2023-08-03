Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report on Cornwall's housing crisis

New figures reveal the shocking level of Cornwall's housing crisis, with more than 700 people living in temporary accommodation.

MPs and councillors admit sending families to caravan parks, hotels and B&Bs is "unacceptable", with urgent help needed for some of the county's most vulnerable people.

Jane Chramosta is one of more than 30 people living in small rooms at the Sandy Lodge Hotel in Newquay.

"I went to live as my mum's carer, but we didn't get on and she went to a one-bed bungalow, so I was homeless.

"I would love to have my own place again because this isn't really living, to be quite honest with you. It's surviving.

Jane was made homeless after falling out with her mother. Credit: ITV News

"You can get very depressed. And it can be lonely. I didn't realise it was that bad to be honest with you. I didn't realise there were so many people homeless and in this situation."

Tracie Dark is also staying at the hotel. She suffers with angina and is missing GP and hospital appointments as she is unable to travel to Plymouth.

She said: "This room is so stuffy. There are no washing facilities. I think the hardest thing is having to go down in the lift to use the microwaves, come back up in the lift and eat it here.

"I try to do lots of walks, things like that, but mentally and physically it's very difficult. And I've got no family down here, no nothing."

Monique Collins says she feels 'desperately sorry' for people in the hotel rooms. Credit: ITV News

Monique Collins, who runs a food bank charity from the hotel, says she believes the crisis is only getting worse.

She said: "I feel desperately sorry for the people that are in hotel rooms, especially if you've got children.

"There is not much that you can do in a one room and it's desperately sad that that's the situation that we're still seeing."

Play Brightcove video

Steve Double, Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, admitted the crisis is unacceptable.

He said: "We've got to do something to make sure we build the houses that people need. But that needs to be done in a sustainable way.

"What's really important is that we make sure that the houses that are built are available for local people to live in and don't get taken up by more second homes or holiday lets."