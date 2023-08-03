Play Brightcove video

Around 75 girls from across Bristol have taken part in a special football camp in the city.

The Girls Activity Day, organised by Bristol City's Robins Foundation, was an event that combined playing, training and the opportunity to pick up some skills from Bristol City Women players themselves.

At the end of the session, the youngsters even had the chance to watch the Lionesses beat China 6-1 in the Women's World Cup.

Those taking part loved the experience.

"I only started playing a few months ago but it's been really enjoyable and I've loved playing," one said.

"We have 100% fun".

"The sessions are really good. The coaches are nice. The games are fun and football's my favourite sport since I was young".

"You can really show how you are as a person and don't be ashamed of it."

Could these two be players of the future? Credit: ITV West Country

The goal of the sessions is to have fun and let all young girls in communities across Bristol to play football. It is part of an outreach programme to make sure the sport is accessible for all.

The Robins Foundation is the official charity of Bristol City FC and delivers a variety of free female fitness and football sessions across Bristol. It provides women and girls over the age of six the opportunity to get involved in football and stay active.

Grace Phillips from the Robins Foundation said: "It's nice to see so many girls engaging with us. Some of these have never played football before in their life but they've seen it online and they've come along.

The girls said their day had been "100% fun". Credit: ITV West Country

"Girls love football. It's not just boys anymore. We love having them. We love giving them the opportunity. It's just great to see so many of them so confident."

The girls at this football camp at the Imperial Sports Ground not only stretched themselves on the pitch, they also got some tips from one of the stars of Bristol City Women, who have just won promotion to the top flight of their game, the Women's Super League.

Defender Brooke Aspin said: "It's amazing to see the turn out and growth in women's football. There's talent - I think some of them are coming for our places soon."