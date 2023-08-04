Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report on Cornwall's housing crisis

A single mother from Cornwall has described how being evicted from her home and forced to live in a caravan park has impacted her family and her mental health.

Hana Eastment and her two young sons found themselves homeless after being given a 'no fault eviction' notice earlier this year, and are now living in temporary accommodation.

Cornwall Council has admitted the situation is dire and totally unacceptable.

Hana said when she was given the eviction notice she couldn't stop crying.

"I would take the kids to the park and I feel my eyes welling up," she said.

"I was so low. I was so anxious You can't live because you don't know where you're going to be in the next five minutes. Your life is on hold."

Hana and her children - five-year-old Thorin and 15-month-old Wren were given temporary accommodation on a caravan park in Cornwall.

"I don't drive, so it was a two-mile walk to the closest bus stop and shop," she said.

"We didn't have access to pharmacies or doctors or anything without walking those two miles. We've been removed from all our family and friends, our support system."

Hana and her young children are currently in temporary accommodation. Credit: ITV News

"It's so wrong that there are families living in caravans and hotels when there's always two-bed, three-bed cottages, and the holidaymakers are living in these family homes. It's just backwards and it doesn't make sense.'

The government has promised to ban no fault evictions under the renters' reform bill, which is going through the Houses of Parliament.

But it could take two or three years to become law.

Cllr Olly Monk has admitted the situation is 'unacceptable'. Credit: ITV News

Councillor Olly Monk, Cornwall Council's lead on housing, admitted the situation is unacceptable.

"It really shows the dire situation that we find ourselves in," he said.

"What we're trying to do right now at Cornwall Council, though, is to really start to address those people who are in temporary emergency accommodation.

"We've currently got around 750 family units in temporary emergency accommodation, which equates to about 1500 people.

"This is a cost to the council of between £8million and £10million a year. And it's totally unacceptable. What we are doing is trying to build, buy beg, borrow as much accommodation as we possibly can and make it fit for people to live in."