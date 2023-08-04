A biker had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident in Yeovil involved a car and a motorcycle.

While the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, suffered only minor injuries the motorcyclist had to be airlifted to hospital.

Police say the man, who is in his 20s, suffered "life-threatening" injuries,

The incident happened in Western Avenue, at the junction with Malmesbury Way, at about 4.15pm on Thursday 3 August.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have relevant footage should call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223186838.