A man has died in an early-morning crash in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to a crash on the A395 near Laneast at around 7am on Thursday 3 August. It involved a white Renault Master van.

The driver, a man in his 40s from Bude, died at the scene.

The road was closed for more than eight hours for investigation work to be carried out.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage is asked to contact police via our website or by telephoning 101, quoting log 148 of 03/08/23.

It is the latest in a series of serious crashes on the region's roads.

A 39-year-old man from Roche died at the scene of a crash in St Austell on 1 August. Will Frost's family described him as a "larger than life" character who was generous and kind.

That same day a biker had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering life-changing injuries in a crash in Devon.

It comes after 20-year-old Josh Pitt died at the scene of a crash in Loxbeare near Tiverton on 26 July. Paying tribute to him, his family said he had the "cheekiest of grins" and a humour to match.