A man who confessed to a friend that he had killed a woman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years.

Joe Rankin murdered Emma Potter at her home in Stroud, Gloucestershire, on 20 September last year.

He repeatedly stabbed Ms Potter to her chest, stomach, arm, leg and neck during the attack.

The 40-year-old's body lay undiscovered in her flat for six weeks until 4 November, when police officers forced entry to the property.

Six days later, Rankin confessed to a friend he was responsible for stabbing her to death.

The court heard that during an altercation with that person, Rankin said: "I'm as good as dead. It was me that killed Emma. It was me that did it, it was me that killed her."

Rankin's friend immediately informed the police.

Rankin, who took cocaine, heroin and cannabis, was arrested at his home and later pleaded guilty to murder.

Emma Potter was described as a 'beautiful' and 'kind' woman by her loved-ones.

Rankin, of Langcroft Road in Stroud, also admitted to having sex with Ms Potter's body after her death.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, sentenced Rankin to life in prison with a minimum term of 24 years at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 4 August.

During the hearing, he commended Rankin’s friend for immediately bringing his confession to the attention of police.

He said Ms Potter, who had cerebral palsy, had lived in the same flat in Stroud for years.

“She was physically vulnerable because she suffered from cerebral palsy, having to wear callipers to support her legs and using a stick or frame to help her to walk," he said.

“This would have made her less able to defend herself if attacked.”

Christopher Quinlan KC, prosecuting, said Rankin returned home after the murder and continued his life as normal.

But eight days after the killing, Rankin returned to Ms Potter's home for around 90 minutes.

Police believe this may have been an attempt to eliminate evidence.

However, Mr Quinlan said only Rankin knew why he killed Ms Potter and why he later went back to her property.

David Aubrey KC, mitigating, said Rankin had accepted responsibility for Ms Potter’s death at an early stage.

“There are clearly aggravating factors here - the deceased died in her own home, a knife was used to kill her, the defendant left the deceased in her home and she was vulnerable,” Mr Aubrey said.

He added that despite his client’s extensive psychiatric history, there was “nothing before the court to indicate that his mental condition lowered his culpability for this offence”.

In a victim statement, Ms Potter's Emma’s adopted mother Jean said her daughter was a “cherished” member of their family.

She said: "How can a murderer live with the knowledge of what he has done to a fellow human being?

“It is still difficult to tell people what has happened, for them as much as for us.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, of Gloucestershire Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, paid tribute to Emma’s family.

He said: “I want to thank them for the poise and dignity they have shown throughout this case. This was a horrific murder and they have displayed incredible bravery.

“I know this sentence will bring a sense of comfort for them as their daughter’s killer faces a long stay in prison.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…