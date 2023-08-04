There is congestion on the M5 due to holiday traffic and severe delays on the M4 after a crash.

Two lanes were closed on the M4 following a smash this afternoon. While all lanes have since reopened, delays remain.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on the M4 westbound between J18 for Bath and J19 for Bristol.

There are 40 minute delays on the westbound carriageway, with traffic is queuing back to J17 for Chippenham/Cirencester. There is a 15-minute delay eastbound near the crash site.

Police have been approached for more information.

Elsewhere, there are delays on the M5 northbound and southbound due to holiday traffic.

The worst-hit section of the motorway is between J15 for the Almondsbury Interchange and J22 for Burnham-on-Sea.

More to follow.