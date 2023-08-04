Play Brightcove video

Here's Chloe's full interview with This Morning

A mum from St Austell has hand-reared a duck that came from a pack of supermarket eggs she bought.

Chloe Greenwood bought the eggs from Morrisons and soon suspected one of the eggs might be fertilised. Her suspicions were correct and Buddy was born.

In an interview on ITV's This Morning, Chloe and Buddy were seen sat on the sofa together. Chloe said she put the eggs in an incubator “to see what would happen” and noticed something growing a few days later.

She said: “After three days I shone a bright light into the egg and saw veins and after a few more days you could see a little heartbeat so I knew definitely something was growing.

Chloe thought Buddy was a boy at first Credit: This Morning

“I actually had two that were fertile but sadly the other one didn’t make it to hatch day.”

At first, Chloe thought Buddy was a boy. She said: “I thought she was a boy so called her Buddy, but then she started laying eggs so now we know she was a girl.”

When asked about the first few weeks of Buddy’s life, Chloe said it was difficult because of how attached Buddy got to her.

She said: “It was also quite difficult because one of my dogs thought she was one of her puppies - so trying to get close to her was difficult because one of my dogs was very protective over her."

Buddy gets on with the dogs Credit: This Morning

Now Buddy and the dogs get on well - even if Buddy does steal their food.

Chloe said the duo also get a lot of attention, especially from delivery people at the door. Chloe said: “Everyone thinks it’s brilliant.”

On the story, Stonegate Egg Producers said: “Our ducks are kept in small flocks with access to the outdoors everyday. In this open air environment, while it is infrequent our ducks may attract the attention of wild drakes, so whilst it is very unusual for males and females to come into contact with one another, it is not impossible.

“Fertilised eggs are completely harmless to eat, and without incubation would be totally indistinguishable from unfertilised eggs.”