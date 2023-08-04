Police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a teenager missing from Swindon.

Deacon Short, 16, has been missing since Friday 3 August and officers are urgently appealing for information concerning his whereabouts.

He is described as a white male, of slim build with black hair. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who can help locate him is asked to call 999, or 101 with any non-current information, quoting reference 54230080982.