A dog was shot in a rural area of Wiltshire, sparking a police investigation.

Wiltshire Police say the dog was shot at in Fosse Way, Chedglow, at around 3.50pm on 19 July.

The animal was left with two gunshot wounds and needed treatment, but did not die.

A police statement said: “We would like to speak to a male who was seen in the area described as a large build with blond hair and driving a green quadbike described as a large build with blond hair.

“If this is you, or you have information that could help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230075997.”