Detectives investigating the death of a teenager in Bristol are urging people to "do the right thing" and provide any information they may have two weeks to the day since his death.

They say that "someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case."

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, was stabbed multiple times in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls on 21 July.

His family has described him as a "pure soul" who had "the brightest of smiles".

More than 40 officers and staff from Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team have been carrying out enquiries to find out who was responsible and gather the evidence needed.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder. They’ve both been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Officers from the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team have increased patrols in the area in a bid to reassure the community and to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.

Specialist crime scene investigators, specialist search teams, the police drone unit, digital investigators and members of CID ( Criminal Investigation Department) have also been involved.

In total, more than 500 investigative actions have been carried out and hundreds hours of CCTV has been collated and are in the process of being reviewed. More than 50 potential witnesses have also been spoken to.

Eddie died in hospital after being stabbed on Grosvenor Road in St Pauls Credit: BPM Media

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “Eddie’s family have been left heartbroken by what happened and we’re working tirelessly to provide them with the justice they deserve.

“We’ve already carried out a significant number of enquiries and gathered lots of evidence but we are not there yet.

“Did you witness what happened? Do you know who stabbed Eddie? Have you spoken with them since?

“For the sake of Eddie’s family please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be.

“Someone out there has the key which will help us unlock this case and we need you to provide a statement.”

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth, of the Bristol East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Eddie’s death has had a profound impact on his family, friends, the local community and officers and staff on my team.

“I’d like to thank Eddie’s family and the wider community for the support and trust they’ve shown us while we do our utmost to provide answers to them.

“I’d also like to echo the plea made by DCI Almond and ask anyone with information about Eddie’s death to report it.

“He didn’t deserve to die and his killers certainly don’t deserve to get away with what they’ve done.

“Please, if you know something, do the right thing.”

To provide information to Avon and Somerset Police you can call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.