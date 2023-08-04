A teenager has been seriously injured by a loose dog near a playground in Swindon.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on 28 July in The Chester’s Park, near indoor playground Kidz About.

Wiltshire Police say a girl was left with serious injuries after being bitten by a dog that was not on a lead.

No owner was present at the time. The dog is described as brown and black of a medium to large build. The breed is unknown.

Wiltshire Police want to speak to anyone who might be able to identify the dog and/or the owner, or if anyone has any information relating to the incident.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 54230079542.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.