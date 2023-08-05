Bristol Balloon Fiesta 2023: 10 balloons you can expect to see

Soon the skies over Bristol will be filled with hot air balloons for the city's international Balloon Fiesta.

The event is Europe's largest hot air balloon event and has been running since 1979. More than 100 hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes take to the skies at dusk and dawn.

The free four-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

There’s also family entertainment running throughout the day, food and drink stalls, and live music.

Here’s 10 balloons you can expect to see:

OHOO Dips! Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

OHOO Dips!

Choc Dips! Was one of the balloons around in the 1980s and now it’s rebranded as Ohoo Dips. G-DIPI was built in 1988 and flew at the time, then it was brought back for the 2012 fiesta. It’s back this year to tether in the arena.

Thatchers Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Thatchers

Thatchers are a long term supporter of the fiesta and the official cider partner. The balloon regularly features in the Thatcher’s TV adverts. In 2020 the Thatchers balloon flew key workers over Bristol as part of the Fiesta Fly Past.

Teenage Cancer Trust Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Teenage Cancer Trust

The Teenage Cancer Trust is one of the fiesta’s partner charities for 2022 and 2023. They will be collecting donations during the nightglows. The balloon pilot James Burrows had cancer himself as a teenager and raises awareness of the charity across the UK and internationally through his work.

Thomas the Tank Engine Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Thomas The Tank Engine

Bristol Balloon Collectors will bring the huge Thomas The Tank Engine balloon to tether in the arena this year. Built by Bristol’s own Cameron Balloons, it first flew in 1998. G-BXND appeared at the fiesta in its debut year and will return 25 years later at Ashton Court Estate.

Colt Piggy Bank Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Piggy

Another balloon from the Bristol Balloon Collectors, the Colt Piggy Bank was first flown in 1995 and was donated to Bristol from the Netherlands by Jan Vermeulen. This will be the G-BWBV Piggy Banks’s first ever appearance in Bristol so definitely one to check out.

Daisy the Cow Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Daisy the Cow

The new Daisy balloon was built by Cameron Balloons in Bristol during lockdown to bring a smile to faces. Last year was her first fiesta and she’ll be back thanks to popular demand. Daisy is a cloud hopper which means that instead of a basket, a solo pilot sits in a harness or small seat with the fuel behind them.

Paul Smith Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Paul Smith

This new balloon features the Paul Smith signature stripe and was manufactured during lockdown. The balloon took its maiden trip at the Fiesta Community Launch and is piloted by our nightglow director Ian Martin, who communicates with all the balloons during the glow.

Snow White Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Snow White

Built by Cameron Balloons in 1993, the balloon is no longer airworthy but still in excellent condition for static displays during tether slots in the arena.

Slick the Dragon Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Slick the Dragon

You might remember the dragon gracing the Bristol and UK skies from 2010 to 2015 operated by Lindstrand and is a firm favourite amongst many. This balloon was introduced to the public next to the London Mayor’s office.

Bella and Buster Credit: Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Buster and Bella

Buster the Dog is a new Fiesta favourite and this year he will be joined by Bella the Bulldog! G-OWOF has already been busy flying in Taiwan and is just back in time for the fiesta!