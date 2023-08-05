Play Brightcove video

Crowds braved the weather in Taunton for the final day of the town’s historic annual flower show, despite some wet and windy conditions courtesy of Storm Antoni.

The event is over 190 years old - the oldest event of its kind in the country.

Among the many competitions at the event is the floral art section, where entrants battled it out to be selected for a prize by the judges.

Section lead Michele Weaver said: "Somebody spent £170 worth of flowers. They start planning this right from January. As soon as they get the schedules they start planning and then they put the entries in the night before!"

The conditions weren’t exactly what you’d expect of a summer flower show, with Storm Antoni trying its best to cause problems. However people turned out in large numbers to support the event, much to the delight of organisers.

Show manager Vikki Pethick said: "I love all the history of the show. We've been going for 192 years, which is just incredible.

"And, you know, volunteers come back year after year. Competitors come back year after year because they love it so much and just want to be involved and to be part of it. It's such a historic event. It's fantastic."