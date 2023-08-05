Play Brightcove video

Watch Will Charley's report

Hundreds of people have marched through Plymouth city centre to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community today (5 August).

Local people and visitors met outside the Theatre Royal this morning before walking through the city, and up to the festival site in Central Park.

It comes a day after organisers behind the event had to scale it back due due to predicted strong winds, with a village featuring up to 80 local traders as well as local charities cancelled.

Many of those in attendance used the annual event to celebrate the community.

Beckie Waters, the vice-chair for Plymouth Pride CIC - which has organised the event for the first time, said she felt it was important for the event to go ahead.

"It's important for the community in Plymouth to come together, and specifically the LGBTQ community, and our allies, to show the sort of beautiful, diverse equality that we can have and that we do show in the city.

Speaking following the march, she added: "There's a fantastic turnout, the march was really busy, and people are smiling and having a good time. And I think it's important that people have that opportunity to come together."

Music, dancing and talks have gone ahead despite some aspects of the event having to be cancelled due to strong winds.

While the mood was celebratory on the streets of Plymouth, some of the campaigners taking part have also used the weekend to take a moment of reflection.

On Friday night, a vigil was held in the park to remember the lives of Terry Sweet and Bernard Hawken, who were brutally attacked and tortured by teenagers in 1995.

Mr Sweet died during the assault while Mr Hawken was left with with serious injuries, meaning he had to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

People gathered with candles to remember both men by a tree planted at the site of the attack, and a number of speeches were made before a minute's silence was held.

One attendee was Plymouth's first openly gay MP, Luke Pollard. Speaking the next day at the march and festival, Mr Pollard warned of a rise in hate and said that more needs to be done.

A vigil held in Plymouth's Central Park and the tree planted in memory of Terry Sweet and Bernard Hawken.

He said: "We've got to make the positive case for equality, the positive case for the contribution that LGBT people can make, the positive case for helping us advance in a society so everyone can be equal, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

"We've got a long way to go but events like Pride should be a party, they should also be a protest, they should also have some politics. But at the end of the day, if everyone's equal, everyone's getting a fair shot at every opportunity, and that's what I think we should be here for," the MP added.

This year's event saw multiple stages, featuring spoken word, talks from LGBTQ+ academics as well as music and dance.

Alex MacDonald, Chair of Plymouth Pride CIC, said: "It's a real shame we had to say goodbye to the Sweet and Hawkens field. In there was going to be a massive rainbow village, with over 80 traders, local charities, sponsors and artists from our community, selling their trinkets or things that they make and artwork.

But he added that the festival was very much still a success and said he was "overwhelmed" by the number of people who took part in the march that morning.

Alex said: "We still have loads of entertainment - the whole entertainment programme as advertised on the website will be happening."