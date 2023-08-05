A Gloucestershire man in his 70s was punched in the face while he was litter picking.

Officers were called to Trier Way in the city around 12pm yesterday (Thursday 3 August) with a report that a man who had been litter picking was assaulted.

Police say the volunteer was punched in the face after challenging a man who was rummaging through his bag.

The man, who is in his 70s, required medical attention for his injuries.

The offender was described as wearing a grey and black hoodie, black trousers and carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

A spokesman from Gloucestershire Police asked anyone with information about the assault to get in touch.