A Weston-super-Mare man has been charged with terrorism offences linked to an 'extreme right-wing ideology', police say.

Gabrielle Budasz, 23, of Drove Road, Weston-Super-Mare, has since been charged with offences including collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with the dissemination of terrorist publications to encourage people to engage in terrorism, or provide information that could be useful to terrorists, Avon and Somerset Police say.

Budasz has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates today (5 August).