An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the South West as Storm Antoni is set to bring high winds and rain.

The storm is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to the region today (5 August).

The areas most likely to be affected are Devon, Dorset, Somerset and Torbay.

The Met Office has warned of injuries and "danger to life" and of damage to structures, power cuts and travel delays.

The amber warning for wind will last between 11am and 7pm whereas the yellow warning lasts from 8am until 8pm.

Naming the storm, the Met Office said: "Storm Antoni will bring unseasonably windy weather to southern parts of the UK on Saturday."

Wind speeds could reach up to 50mph in some places as the unseasonably bad weather continues through the weekend. Weather experts suggest winds of up to 60-65 mph could reach exposed coastal areas.