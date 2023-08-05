Two people have been seriously injured after a crash in Ilfracombe, Devon.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called just after 10.30am on 5 August to the B3230 near Oxenpark Lane following reports of the crash involving two cars.

"Police, Fire and Ambulance remain on scene where two people are believed to have sustained serious injuries", a spokesperson from the force said.

One person was reported to be trapped within a vehicle but has since been extracted by the fire crews.

The road remains closed whilst emergency services are on the scene.