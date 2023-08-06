Boardmasters Festival 2023: Everything you need to know 

Around 150,000 people are set to head to Cornwall later this month for Boardmasters Festival, and here’s everything you need to know.

The Newquay-based festival is now the UK's biggest international surf and music festival after growing since it was set up in 1981.

Boardmasters takes place at two festival sites in Newquay. The main arena and camping is situated on a clifftop at Watergate Bay and the surfing competition is held on Fistral Beach, where there is also a beach bar and a shopping village.

Previous headliners include Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and Snoop Dogg. This year Florence and the Machine, Liam Gallagher, and Lorde are filling the top spots.

When is Boardmasters?

Boardmasters 2023 takes place Wednesday 9 - Sunday 13 August.

The surfing competition takes place on Fistral Beach

How do you get to Boardmasters?

Train - Shuttle buses will be running from Newquay Railway Station every 15 minutes from once the first trains arrive on Wednesday

Coach - Big Green Coach will be getting people to Boardmasters from all over the UK

Car - There’s several car parks on site

Bus - There’s shuttle buses running between Watergate Bay and Newquay town centre (for Fistral Beach) from 7.30am-4.30am each day

Plane - If you fly into Cornwall Airport Newquay, you're a stone’s throw from the Watergate Bay site

Live music takes place at Watergate Bay Credit: Boardmasters Festival

It's all about surfing at Fistral Beach Credit: Boardmasters

How much is Boardmasters?

Camping and weekend tickets have sold out. But there’s a few three-day no camping tickets left (£185 plus booking fee), and some individual day tickets (£84.50 plus booking fee) available too.

Here's the full line-up Credit: Boardmasters Festival

Who is performing at Boardmasters?

Friday headliners - Lorde, Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, The Vaccines

Saturday headliners - Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, Raye, Rudimental

Sunday headliners - Florence and the Machine, Dermot Kennedy, Tion Wayne, Four Tet

What's the weather forecast for Boardmasters?

ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell says the forecast looks 'promising'.

He said: "A change in the weather patterns from the middle of next week will coincide nicely with the start of Boardmasters, as high pressure looks likely to become more of a dominant feature in our weather.

"In general it should be a mostly dry few days from Wednesday with some decent sunshine and a warmer feel than we've been used to for the past few weeks.

"That doesn't mean to say there won't be a few showers in the mix, but it looks a lot drier than of late."