The final day of the Festival of British Eventing held at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire has been abandoned because the site has been deemed unsafe by organisers.

The event's finale was due to take place on Sunday (6 August) but has been cancelled due to "adverse weather".

Storm Antoni brought high winds and heavy rain to the South West yesterday, causing disruption to the roads and the railways.

In a statement, organisers of the Gatcombe Park festival said today's decision came with "deep sadness".

The Princess Royal on her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA

They said: "Despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing.

"This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event’s 40th anniversary.

"The adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe today has made the site unsafe for the event to continue for all our competitors (human and equine) as well as the many thousands of spectators that were due on site tomorrow.

"Safety for all is our main priority. Further information on the refund process will be provided in due course.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the event for their unwavering support and hard work over the past few days."