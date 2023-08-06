A murder investigation is underway in Gloucester after a man died in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to Arthur Street in the city shortly just after 1am on Sunday 6 August to a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries, police say.

Road closures remain in place on Arthur Street, Trier Way at the junctions with Barton Street and Eastgate Street and at Park Road with the junction for Belgrave Road while officers remain at the scene.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "The Major Crime Investigation Team is in the early stages of an investigation and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has information to come forward.

"Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 19 of 6 August."