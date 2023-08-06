An arrest has been made after a man entered a police station in South Gloucestershire with a "suspicious item".

Patchway Police Centre was partially evacuated after someone entered the enquiry office at around 5.10pm on 6 August holding the item.

A man was arrested and the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was called to examine the item.

A 100m cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out, with residents and local businesses also forced to evacuate the area. The A38 was also closed.

After the EOD determined the item was not a risk to the public, the cordon was lifted at around 8.40pm and residents and businesses returned to their buildings.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’d like to thank public for their patience and understanding while the suspicious item was checked out and apologise for any inconvenience the cordon caused.

"The arrested man remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing", they added.