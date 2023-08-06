A group of posh private beach huts in Cornwall have suffered damage in a storm - having only opened the end of July.

The huts, installed by one of the most famous department stores in the world, Fortnum & Mason, claimed to offer customers "the ultimate summer experience".

The store said the huts "will be kitted out with everything required for an al fresco feast to remember".

The huts cost between £195 to £395 for a two-and-half-hour slot. They had been designed exclusively for the store - decked out with luxury homeware and offering guests a choice of two picnic menus by chef Emily Scott.

Prices start from £195 Credit: @WatergateBayAM

In an advert for the huts, Fortnum & Mason say: "While glorious sunshine is certainly very probable, exceptional service from Emily’s team – and stunning views of the bay – are a certainty."

However, bad weather at Watergate Bay Beach now means the three huts need repairing. Photos show work has already started to repair the huts.