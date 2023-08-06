Play Brightcove video

Watch Zosia Melanczuk's report

Thousands have flocked to the South Gloucestershire County show - despite a wet and windy start.

The annual fair is a celebration of the countryside in the county including the livestock, produce and the land.

Charlotte Colquhoun, a local cattle farmer, said the show is a great way of raising awareness of the challenges of farming.

She said: "It does a really good for the industry to allow people to see what goes on - the challenges but also the good stuff about it as well.

"The weather this year didn't help too much. It was really rainy and wet but we put on our boots, cleaned the animals - and they did so well."

It's not just the farmers that are celebrated at the fair but also all the local businesses and their homegrown produce.

The show helps to promote local produce. Credit: ITV News

Claire Liston, from Bath Cheese and Co. says the event helps attract locals but also tourists from outside the county.

"We've got lots of visitors trying all sorts of different produce - including out great variety of local cheese.

"These shows are really important for businesses like us with just how touch the economy is right now - it's the best way to get people to buy gourmet produce, like our cheeses.

"But also it is just such a good way of getting people to try something new", she added.