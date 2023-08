The A39 in Somerset is blocked in both directions after a crash this morning, 7 August.

The A-road was closed by police at Cannington after the collision at around 6.40am. Traffic is moving slowly from Currypool Lane to Oatley Lane.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix says traffic is affected between Cannington and Nether Stowey. Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for more information.