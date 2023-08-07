Former Plymouth Argyle and Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher will be returning to football after he nearly died when he collided with a wall on the side of the pitch.

Fletcher suffered a serious head injury after hitting a wall around the edge of Bath City's Twerton Park stadium on 8 November.

The team's match against Dulwich Hamlet was immediately suspended and he was taken straight to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he underwent emergency neurosurgery.

He was placed in a coma and remained in hospital for a number of weeks.

Since being discharged, he has told ITV News about his hopes to improve player safety in the UK.

Now he has announced his intention to returning on the pitch after signing a deal with Bath.

Alex said: “After a turbulent time for me, my family, my close friends and everybody connected with Bath City, I’m absolutely delighted to not only have the opportunity to get back on the pitch, but to continue playing my part for this amazing football club.

“Nobody will ever understand how many times I’ve played out the scenarios in my mind. The next time stepping back onto Twerton Park with the number seven on my back, my next goal, my next win as a Roman.

"It’s truthfully what’s been keeping me going throughout my entire recovery.

"For now, like we all are, I’m optimistic for the upcoming season ahead and I’m fully committed to exceeding the levels I hit before my accident, which in my mind is now a moment in time that I can move beyond."

Manager Jerry Gill added: “To see Alex back in full contact training within the group, having been given the all clear from the specialists, is so inspiring.

"It’s credit to his positive and determined mindset to how far he has come since that awful night back last year. We will continue to work with him and not rush anything at this stage, but it won't be long until we see him back out on the pitch in a Bath City shirt.”

Alex will travel to Dartford with the team on Saturday but will not be part of the squad. The club's next home match is on Saturday 12 August against Maidstone United.