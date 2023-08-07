A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of Eddie Kinuthia.

The teenager was stabbed to death in Bristol at around 11pm on Friday 21 July.

The 19-year-old died in hospital after being stabbed on Grosvenor Road in St Pauls.

Avon and Somerset Police say the man arrested this morning, who is aged in his 20s and from Bristol, is currently in police custody. Two other men previously arrested on suspicion of Eddie’s murder remain on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Another man arrested near the scene shortly after the incident has been eliminated from the investigation.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing to ask the public for help.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer, said: “If you witnessed anything on the night of 21 July, or have information about Eddie’s death, we need you to come forward and provide a statement. “Specialist officers continue to support Eddie’s family and we really want to be able to give them all the answers they need about who killed Eddie and why. “Please, if you can help us get these answers for Eddie’s family, come forward as soon as you can.”

The public is being asked to call police on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223175298 or send any relevant footage to them online.