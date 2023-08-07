Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report

Over 20 hot air balloons have taken to the skies this morning, ahead of Bristol's International Balloon Fiesta.

The mass ascent took place at Filton Airfield, next to Aerospace Bristol this morning (Monday 7 August).

The event, now in its 45th year, returns to the city on Thursday 10th August and runs until Sunday 13th.

Every year, Europe's largest annual hot air balloon festival sees hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the grounds of Ashton Court Estate.

Clive Bailey, flight director at Bristol International Balloon Fiesta said: "There's no better sight than to see Bristol with a load of balloons, it's part of the city's DNA.

"It's a great fiesta, a great place to fly and a great thing for the city."

Balloons were seen floating past some of Bristol's most iconic landmarks. Credit: ITV News

Over 130 balloons will be on show over the four-day event as well as a funfair and entertainment.

The event kicks off with its traditional special shapes launch on Thursday evening with mass ascents from 6am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - weather permitting.

Ben Hardy, director at Bristol International Balloon Fiesta said: "We're very dependent on the weather we keep a real eye on the weather but fingers crossed the forecast is starting to look really good.

"I think we'll get at least half of them in - that's my bet!"