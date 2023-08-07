A man is due in court accused of making an explosive substance and carrying out a bomb hoax in Bristol.

It comes after the bomb squad was called to Patchway Police Centre at around 5pm on Saturday 5 August.

A 100m cordon was put in place and nearby residents and businesses were asked to leave their properties as a precaution.

The bomb squad ultimately concluded the item did not present a risk to the public.

Jason Lenton, of Southmead in Bristol, has since been charged with making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose and making a bomb hoax.

He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 August.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d once again like to thank the public who were affected by the cordon for their patience and understanding while the explosive ordnance disposal unit attended."