Police are investigating the cause of a large fire which broke out at a pallet storage yard near the A38 in Plymouth overnight.

Crews said the blaze spread quickly after starting at around 11pm on Sunday 7 August. It was brought under control and extinguished within hours.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were mobilised to a fire in the open with multiple calls received.

"Two crews from Crownhill and Plympton were mobilised to reports of a fire in the open at a yard on Plymouth Road, Marsh Mills and on arrival crews requested a third appliance and the water bowser.

"The fire was involving pallets in a pallet storage yard. The fire was spreading rapidly. Crews got to work using one hose reel jet, and requested the aerial ladder platform.

"Crews then requested a further two fire appliances, totalling five, along with the incident command unit and welfare unit. Two main jets and one ground monitor were in use. At midnight, crews stated they are using main jets and the aerial ladder platform as a water tower.

"At 1am crews confirmed this was a large fire involving pallets, 10m high and 30m by 50m. 3 main jets, water tower, hydrants and light portable pumps in use. Police, ambulance and Network Rail were in attendance due to proximity to the railway."