The headliners for Glastonbury Festival’s annual ‘thank you’ fundraising gig for villagers, workers and local people has been announced.

The 'Pilton Party' show will take place at Worthy Farm on Friday 1 September.

This year the event will be headlined by The Streets in their first show of 2023 as well as Mercury-winning singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

The show will also includes local support acts that are currently competing for the two slots in the Pilton Stage Party Auditions.

Pilton Party favourite's Patmandu and upcoming duo Kayos Bros will also be performing the show's DJ sets.

Tickets will go on sale in person from the old Festival Office in Northload Street, Glastonbury, from 10am to 4pm, Saturday 5 August.

Advance tickets will be £40 for adults and £15 for children.

The Worthy Farm office will be open for ticket sales 10am-6pm Mon 7 August to Thursday 10 August.

Tickets are also now available online from SeeTickets.