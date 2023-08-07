Play Brightcove video

Mark shows off his football skills

Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod has been showing off his football skills as he gears up to take on yet another fundraising challenge.

The triple amputee showcased his football skills at a special Janner Aid football match in Plymouth at the weekend ahead of his next big event the 'Long Walk Home'.

Mark will be joining the man who gave him his first job when he was discharged from the Marines after losing three limbs in Afghanistan.

He went onto work for the Royal Marines Association in a job that was created for him by its then boss Charlie Hobson.

He says the role completely transformed his life.

"It was more than a job," he said. "It was a purpose, a direction. Something to give me a focus and a drive, And it was something I could wake up every day and be passionate about pursuing."

Charlie (left) pictured with Mark. Credit: ITV News

Charlie is now working for veterans support charity Rock 2 Recovery, but is due to retire later this year.

He decided he wanted to finish with a bang and raise money for the charity - and asked Mark to help him out.

The two men will walk and handcycle from Mark's home in Plymouth to Charlie home in Exmouth over four days next week.

Mark said: "I've been a client of Rock 2 Recovery because that non clinical approach worked for me... so I'm a huge fan."

Charlie said: "We wanted to do something over a number of days that could be a bit of fun. So I'm going to walk, Mark's going to handbike. I'm going to push him up hill and he's going to give me a lift down.

"I think the one thing that's really important is that if somebody who is struggling out there calls us and it makes a difference to their lives then actually we have done our job."