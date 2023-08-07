A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following the serious crash, which happened near Ilfracombe on Saturday 5 August.

Emergency services were called to the B3230 at Iron Letters Cross at around 10.35am that day after a white BMW Estate and a Blue Dacia were involved in a collision.

Police say the passenger of the Dacia - a woman in her 60s from the Ilfracombe area - suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Three others - the drivers of both vehicles and the female passenger of the BMW - suffered minor injuries and were treated at North Devon District Hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a 25-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has since been released on police bail until 20 October.

Anyone with any relevant information and dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked contact police on their website or by calling 101 quoting log 320 05/08/2023.